Luke Gohmann (Marian): The Floyd Central graduate is a 6-foot-6 junior wing on the men’s basketball team. Gohmann started and tallied four points and two rebounds in the Knights’ 86-71 win over St. Francis in the Crossroads League Tournament final Tuesday night at Marian. Gohmann has averaged 4.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while starting 22 of 25 games for the Knights, who now advance to the NAIA national tournament.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Luke Gohmann
