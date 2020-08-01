Luke Smith (Indiana Tech): The Jeffersonville graduate is a rising junior on the wrestling team. As a sophomore, he went 14-16, recording three falls and three major decisions. He took fourth place in the Spartan Mat Classic. After the season he was one of 19 Tech wrestlers named to the 2019-20 Sooner Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Luke Smith
- By JOSH COOK
-
-
- 1 min to read
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Visitation: 10:00am-2:30pm, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane). Funeral Service: 2:30pm, Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial: Galena Cemetery. www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Online Poll
If the presidential election were today, who would you choose?
With the Nov. 3 General Election a little over three months away, we're curious as to how the electorate is leaning. Both major party candidates, Republican incumbent Donald Trump and the Democrats' presumptive nominee Joe Biden, have experience. The current president brought his business acumen to the White House and is in his fourth year running the country. Joe Biden served eight years as vice president, from 2009 to 2017, and represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate, from 1973 to 2009.
You voted:
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- Charlestown student tests positive for COVID-19
- Baptist Health Floyd makes U.S. News & World Report Top 10 best hospitals in Indiana
- Rollover crash on I-64 westbound in Floyd County
- New Albany-based American Queen Steamboat announces layoffs
- Two arrested on multiple drug charges in Clarksville motel
- Ivy Tech Sellersburg offering free certification classes through Workforce Ready Grant
- Authority eyes future of City-County Building as New Albany set to depart
- Man charged with felony murder in Floyd County; warrant issued
- 812 Vintage to open in downtown New Albany
- Seeking tenants: Floyd County moving ahead with next phase of Novaparke
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.