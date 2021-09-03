Macie Garrison (Jacksonville State): The Silver Creek graduate is a sophomore on the women’s volleyball team. The 5-foot-9 setter has played in two of the Gamecocks’ first four matches. So far, she has 27 assists, two points, two service aces, one dig and one block assist. Jacksonville State (4-0) will face Wyoming at 9 a.m. Friday in its first match of the Charleston Southern Tournament.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Macie Garrison
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
featured
Governor Holcomb issued an executive order that would shorten quarantines if schools mandate masks. Does that think school systems will change their policies to require masks?
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
June 2021 Obituaries
Alva E. Bunch, 62, of Jeffersonville, Indiana passed away September 2, 2021 at Clark Memorial Health. He was born on March 9, 1959 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Alva and Betty Bunch. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Bunch and Betty Pleen. Alva…
Online Poll
POLL: Does the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer vaccination affect your opinion on receiving a shot?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave its full approval of the Pfizer vaccination. It had previously been on the market under emergency use authorization.
You voted:
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Woman charged with murder of Jeffersonville coin laundry employee
- Two hospitalized after early morning shooting in New Albany
- Woman charged with murder in Jeffersonville killing
- Charges, disputes in new Theatair X federal suit against Clarksville
- NAHS assistant principal Nancy Givens dies from COVID-19
- Interstate 265 crash takes life of Jeffersonville man
- "He's already missed here" — city remembers friendly Jeffersonville worker
- The hidden 'gem' of a gym: K of C hoping to restore New Albany facility
- Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Southern Indiana
- Floyd County officials call for better employee pay
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.