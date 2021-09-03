Macie_Garrison head shot

Macie Garrison

Macie Garrison (Jacksonville State): The Silver Creek graduate is a sophomore on the women’s volleyball team. The 5-foot-9 setter has played in two of the Gamecocks’ first four matches. So far, she has 27 assists, two points, two service aces, one dig and one block assist. Jacksonville State (4-0) will face Wyoming at 9 a.m. Friday in its first match of the Charleston Southern Tournament.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you