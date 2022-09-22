Macie Garrison (Bellarmine): The Silver Creek graduate is a junior on the volleyball team. The 5-foot-9 setter, a transfer from Jacksonville State, has started seven of 10 matches so far for the Knights. She has compiled a team-high 201 assists, 53 digs, 24.5 points, 19 kills, seven total blocks and two service aces for BU. The Knights (6-6) next face host Austin Peay State at 6 p.m. Friday and Lipscomb at 4 p.m. Saturday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Macie Garrison
