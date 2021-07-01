Mackenzie Smith (Hanover): The Charlestown graduate recently completed her senior season on the softball team. The right fielder was named to the All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference team for the third time in her career. In 28 games, including 26 starts, Smith tallied 27 hits in 89 at-bats. She tallied two doubles and seven RBIs while stealing five bases and scoring 10 times. In the field, Smith recorded 20 putouts for a .952 fielding percentage. She was also one of 23 Hanover student-athletes named to the Tom Bohlsen Academic All-HCAC team, which honors those varsity athletes with a cumulative 3.5 GPA.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Mackenzie Smith
