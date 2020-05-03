Madeline Probus head shot

Madeline Probus 

Madeline Probus (IU Southeast): The Floyd Central graduate, a junior outfielder on the softball team, hit .317 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and five RBIs while starting 17 of 22 games for the Grenadiers. She also finished with a .537 slugging percentage and an on-base percentage of .383.

