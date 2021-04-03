Madelyn_Brown head shot

Madelyn Brown (Anderson): The Christian Academy graduate is a sophomore on the women’s tennis team. On Tuesday, Brown was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week. She went 3-0 at No. 3 singles and 2-1 at No. 2 doubles last week for the Ravens. Anderson and Brown are scheduled to be back in action at Transylvania (Ky.) next Saturday.

