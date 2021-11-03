Madelyn Brown (Anderson): The Christian Academy graduate is a junior on the women’s tennis team. Brown was recently named first-team All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference for the second time in her career. She played singles and doubles for the Ravens, who lost 5-0 to top-seeded Transylvania (Ky.) on Oct. 17 in the HCAC Tournament championship in Nicholasville, Ky.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you