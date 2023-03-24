Madison Myers (Oakland City): The New Albany graduate is a junior on the women’s soccer team. The defender has been a three-year starter for the Mighty Oaks. This past season she had six shots, including five on goal, and dished out five assists while starting 16 of 17 matches for Oakland City (10-6-4), which was the runner-up in the National Christian College Athletic Association Tournament in early December. She was a second-team NCCAA All-American, a first-team All-Region and a first-team All-River States Conference selection. She was also an academic All-American. Additionally, Myers recently graduated from Army basic training. She was in the top 10 percent of her battalion and was second in the Army Combat Fitness Test. A member of the Army National Guard, Myers is preparing for her senior season next fall.
