Madison Myers (Oakland City): The New Albany graduate is a freshman midfielder/defender on the women’s soccer team. Myers has started all 12 matches for the Mighty Oaks, who recently resumed the second half of their season. She scored the first goal of her college career in Oakland’s 3-0 victory over Brescia (Ky.) on Nov. 5. Myers has one goal and two points while taking 17 shots on goal. She and the Mighty Oaks (3-9-1) host Ohio Christian on Saturday.

