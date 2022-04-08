Madison Wathen head shot

Madison Wathen

Madison Wathen (Valparaiso): The Floyd Central graduate is a sophomore pitcher on the softball team. So far this season, Wathen has a 3-3 record with a 5.08 earned-run average while appearing in 13 games, including five of which she’s started. In 31 2/3 innings, she has allowed 31 runs (23 earned) on 44 hits while walking 21 and striking out 16. The Beacons (9-18, 1-8) next host Southern Illinois in a doubleheader Sunday.

