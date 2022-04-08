Madison Wathen (Valparaiso): The Floyd Central graduate is a sophomore pitcher on the softball team. So far this season, Wathen has a 3-3 record with a 5.08 earned-run average while appearing in 13 games, including five of which she’s started. In 31 2/3 innings, she has allowed 31 runs (23 earned) on 44 hits while walking 21 and striking out 16. The Beacons (9-18, 1-8) next host Southern Illinois in a doubleheader Sunday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Madison Wathen
On Sunday, Karen Kamensek and others won the Grammy award for Best Opera Recording for the Metropolitan Opera production of Akhnaten by Philip Glass. Kamensek conducted the production.
The sixth location of Carali's Rotisserie Chicken opened at 703 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway.
Baptist Health Athlete of the Month
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Sellersburg man accused of shooting, killing wife in their home
- POLICE: Suspect shot following double homicide in New Albany
- ISP identifies person killed, suspect in New Albany case
- Police release names of those involved in New Albany shooting
- Sellersburg man charged with murder, attempted murder
- Sellersburg man accused of killing wife expected in court Tuesday
- Clark County man charged with murder six weeks after woman's death
- ISP identifies second victim in New Albany double-homicide
- Riverview Tower in New Albany to be demolished by this fall
- UPDATE: One dead in New Albany shooting
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.