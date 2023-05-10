Madison Wathen jr head shot

Madison Wathen

Madison Wathen (IU Southeast): The Floyd Central graduate is a junior on the softball team. Last week, Wathen was named to the River States Conference first-team during the league’s tournament. So far this season, the right-handed pitcher has amassed a 16-6 record with a 2.92 earned-run average. Over 129 2/3 innings pitched, she’s allowed 56 runs (54 earned) on 99 hits while walking 51 and fanning 150 in 24 games. In league play, she went 13-3 with a 2.95 ERA. Over 95 innings, she allowed 42 runs (40 earned) on 77 hits while walking 32 and striking out 111 in 18 games for the Grenadiers, who won the RSC regular-season title. Wathen and the Grenadiers found out Tuesday that they will compete in the 2023 NAIA National Championship Opening Round in Baldwin City, Kan. from May 15-17. Third-seeded IUS (33-17) will face host Baker (Kan.) in the first game of the four-team playoff.

Tags

Trending Video