Maggie Day head shot

Maggie Day

Maggie Day (Hanover): The Silver Creek graduate is a senior forward on the women’s soccer team. On Tuesday, Day was named the HCAC Offensive Player of the Year. In 16 matches this season, she has 14 goals, two assists and a league-best 30 points. She also leads the HCAC in shots (63) and shots on goal (39). Day and the Panthers (12-1-3, 7-1-1) host Rose-Hulman at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning in an HCAC Tournament semifinal.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you