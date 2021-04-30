Maggie Day head shot

Maggie Day

Maggie Day (Hanover): The Silver Creek graduate is a junior forward on the women’s soccer team. Earlier this month, Day was selected as the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year. During the spring season she paced the Panthers in goals (eight), points (18), shots (24) and shots on goal (16) while tallying two assists. She had an assist in Hanover’s 3-0 win over Rose-Hulman in Sunday’s HCAC Tournament championship game. The Panthers finished the spring 9-0 while winning the league’s regular-season and postseason titles.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you