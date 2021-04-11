Maggie Day (Hanover): The Silver Creek graduate is a junior forward on the women’s soccer team. Through eight matches, six of which she’s started, Day tops the team in goals (eight), points (17), shots (24) and shots on goals (16). She also has one assist for the Panthers (8-0, 8-0), who will face Rose-Hulman at 1 p.m. Sunday for the HCAC title.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Maggie Day
- By JOSH COOK
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
A look at those lost in January, 2021
Mark Alan Smith, 61 years of age, passed away on April 7, 2021. He was born on March 19, 1960 in New Albany to Charles and Mary Jo Smith. Mark was a 1978 graduate from New Albany High School, retired as a Lieutenant Colonel with 28 years in the Indiana Army National Guard and was a 40 year e…
Online Poll
Will you wear a face mask when it becomes advisory, but not mandatory, in Indiana?
Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced that beginning April 6, Hoosiers will no longer be required to wear a face mask when in public. The COVID-19 safety measure will still be advised, though, and local health officials can enact stricter guidelines.
You voted:
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: LMPD issues statement over Friday incident
- UPDATE: Two children in critical condition following New Albany crash
- HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PREVIEW: 12 players to watch this season
- 'A servant at heart', Mark Seabrook praised for leadership, character
- Torchy's Tacos opens Wednesday in Jeffersonville
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jacobi caps career with huge performance
- New Albany council turns down environment commission
- Beatles music returns Memorial Day weekend with 'Penny Lane at the Park'
- 10 testify in day one of fatal OWI sentencing in Floyd County
- At Home superstore to open in Clarksville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.