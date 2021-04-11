Maggie Day head shot

Maggie Day

Maggie Day (Hanover): The Silver Creek graduate is a junior forward on the women’s soccer team. Through eight matches, six of which she’s started, Day tops the team in goals (eight), points (17), shots (24) and shots on goals (16). She also has one assist for the Panthers (8-0, 8-0), who will face Rose-Hulman at 1 p.m. Sunday for the HCAC title.

