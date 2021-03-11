Maggie Day (Hanover): The Silver Creek graduate is a junior forward on the women’s soccer team. On Tuesday, Day was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week. Day netted a hat trick — tallying all three goals within a 7-minute span — in the Panthers’ 6-0 win at Earlham in their spring season opener on March 2. She finished the week with a perfect 1.000 shooting percentage in scoring six points. Also Tuesday, Day netted another goal in the Panthers’ 3-0 victory over visiting Transylvania. Hanover (3-0, 3-0) is next scheduled to visit Franklin next Wednesday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Maggie Day
