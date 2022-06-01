Maggie Day head shot

Maggie Day

Maggie Day (Hanover): The Silver Creek graduate is a senior on the women’s soccer team. Day, a member of the USA D-3 Soccer team, will play three matches in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil this month. Last week, Day was named the Hanover College Athletic Department’s Female Athlete of the Year. This past season, Day was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year while leading the league in shots (70), shots-on-goal (2.32), goals (15) and points (33). Afterward she was named first-team All-Great Lakes Region. Off the field, she received first-team Academic All-American status from the United Soccer Coaches Association and second-team Academic All-American status from CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America). Day, who led the program in scoring each of the past two seasons, ranks among the Top 10 in Panther history in goals and points.

