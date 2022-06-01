Maggie Day (Hanover): The Silver Creek graduate is a senior on the women’s soccer team. Day, a member of the USA D-3 Soccer team, will play three matches in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil this month. Last week, Day was named the Hanover College Athletic Department’s Female Athlete of the Year. This past season, Day was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year while leading the league in shots (70), shots-on-goal (2.32), goals (15) and points (33). Afterward she was named first-team All-Great Lakes Region. Off the field, she received first-team Academic All-American status from the United Soccer Coaches Association and second-team Academic All-American status from CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America). Day, who led the program in scoring each of the past two seasons, ranks among the Top 10 in Panther history in goals and points.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Harrison, southern Clark, Floyd, Jefferson, northern Hardin and Bullitt Counties through 115 AM EDT... At 1219 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Corydon to 12 miles north of Elizabethtown. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... St. Dennis, New Albany, Shively, Louisville, Shepherdsville, Parkway Village, Jeffersonville, Seneca Gardens, Strathmoor Village, Kingsley, Strathmoor Manor, Mockingbird Valley, Rolling Fields, Riverwood, Norbourne Estates, Richlawn, Bellewood, Brownsboro Village, Druid Hills, Maryhill Estates, Cherrywood Village, Broad Fields, Jeffersontown, St. Matthews, Lyndon, Prospect, Hurstbourne, Graymoor-Devondale, Windy Hills, St. Regis Park, Beechwood Village and Barbourmeade. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Maggie Day
