Maggie Day head shot

Maggie Day

Maggie Day (Hanover): The Silver Creek graduate is a senior forward on the women’s soccer team. On Sunday, Day had one goal in the Panthers’ 4-0 victory over visiting Capital. So far this season she has three goals and six points while starting all five matches for Hanover (3-0-2), which visited Asbury (Ky.) on Tuesday night.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you