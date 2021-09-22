Maggie Day (Hanover): The Silver Creek graduate is a senior forward on the women’s soccer team. On Sunday, Day had one goal in the Panthers’ 4-0 victory over visiting Capital. So far this season she has three goals and six points while starting all five matches for Hanover (3-0-2), which visited Asbury (Ky.) on Tuesday night.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Maggie Day
