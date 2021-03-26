Marco Romero head shot

Marco Romero

Marco Romero (IU Southeast): The Venezuela native is a junior outfielder on the baseball team. On Monday, Romero was named the RSC Baseball Player of the Week after hitting .692 (9 for 13) in four games, while helping the Grenadiers go 4-0, last week. He had a hit in every game and three hits in three of the four games, recording four doubles and six RBIs while walking five times and scoring nine runs. IUS (17-11, 9-0 RSC) hosts Asbury University in a three-game weekend series beginning at 5 p.m. today at the Koetter Sports Complex.

