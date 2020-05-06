Mariah Grant head shot

Mariah Grant (IP Fort Wayne): The New Albany graduate, a freshman outfielder on the softball team, hit .273 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs while scoring eight runs and starting 15 of 16 games for the Mastodons. She had a .386 slugging percentage, .333 on-base percentage and .719 OPS.

