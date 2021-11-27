Marion Lukes (Central Michigan): The Charlestown graduate is a freshman on the football team. The 5-9, 160-pound running back’s 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown highlighted the Chippewas’ 31-10 victory over visiting Eastern Michigan on Friday. It was the first TD of Lukes’ college career, as well as the longest kickoff return in the history of Kelly/Shorts Stadium. So far this season, Lukes has rushed 22 times for 94 yards. He also has nine receptions for 64 yards and has returned 20 kicks for 464 yards. Central Michigan (8-4, 6-2) now awaits a bowl-game invitation.
🚨 100 YARDS TO THE HOUSE 🚨Central Michigan's @lukes_era9 goes the distance to start the second half! @CMU_Football | #MACtion pic.twitter.com/m1zNdMvuCl— #MACtion (@MACSports) November 26, 2021
