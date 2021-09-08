Marion Lukes head shot

Marion Lukes

Marion Lukes (Central Michigan): The Charlestown graduate is a freshman on the football team. On Saturday the 5-9, 160-pound running back made his college debut in the Chippewas’ 34-24 loss at Missouri. Lukes had five carries for 44 yards with a long run of 21 yards. He also had one reception for 2 yards. CMU (0-1) next hosts Robert Morris at 3 p.m. Saturday before playing at LSU on Sept. 18.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you