Marion Lukes (Central Michigan): The Charlestown graduate is a freshman running back on the football team. On Oct. 23, Lukes ran twice for 4 yards and had two receptions for 23 yards in the Chippewas’ 39-38 loss to Northern Illinois. So far this season, he has run 22 times for 94 yards while catching seven passes for 49 yards. He has also returned 13 kickoffs for 258 yards. Central Michigan (4-4, 2-2) visits Western Michigan at 7 p.m. tonight (ESPNU) in a Mid-American Conference clash.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Marion Lukes
-
-
- 1 min to read
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
June 2021 Obituaries
Robert Deane Sappenfield, 71, of New Albany, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Robert was born May 2, 1950 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Cecil Sappenfield and Margaret Zuberer. He was a retired logistic coordinator and veteran in the United States Navy. Robert was an avi…
Most Popular
Articles
- Southern Indiana trick or treat times and events
- The Koetter Group announces reorganization of company
- Woman injured during accidental shooting at Bob Evans
- Two charged in car theft of former 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star in Southern Indiana
- UPDATE: Suspect charged in weekend shooting in Jeffersonville
- Clark County EMA awarded over $400,000 in grants
- Democrat Ed Byers to run for Clark County Sheriff
- BOYS' SOCCER: Westview rallies past Pioneers
- VOLLEYBALL: Priddy powering Dragons into semistate
- Moon joins caucus for state Senate District 46, questions timing of Grooms' retirement
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.