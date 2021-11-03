Marion Lukes head shot

Marion Lukes

Marion Lukes (Central Michigan): The Charlestown graduate is a freshman running back on the football team. On Oct. 23, Lukes ran twice for 4 yards and had two receptions for 23 yards in the Chippewas’ 39-38 loss to Northern Illinois. So far this season, he has run 22 times for 94 yards while catching seven passes for 49 yards. He has also returned 13 kickoffs for 258 yards. Central Michigan (4-4, 2-2) visits Western Michigan at 7 p.m. tonight (ESPNU) in a Mid-American Conference clash.

