Marion Lukes (Central Michigan): The Charlestown graduate is a junior on the football team. The 5-9, 200-pound running back/kick returner ran five times for 10 yards while returning two kicks for 43 yards in the Chippewas’ 31-7 loss at Michigan State last Friday night. Central Michigan (0-1) will host New Hampshire at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in its home-opener.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Marion Lukes
