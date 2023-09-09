Marion Lukes jr head shot

Marion Lukes

Marion Lukes (Central Michigan): The Charlestown graduate is a junior on the football team. The 5-9, 200-pound running back/kick returner ran five times for 10 yards while returning two kicks for 43 yards in the Chippewas’ 31-7 loss at Michigan State last Friday night. Central Michigan (0-1) will host New Hampshire at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in its home-opener.

