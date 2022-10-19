Marion Lukes (Central Michigan): The Charlestown graduate is a sophomore on the football team. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound running back had the best game of his young career in the Chippewas’ 28-21 win at Akron on Saturday. Playing in place of injured starter Lew Nichols III, Lukes finished with 249 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in the victory. He rushed 26 times for 160 yards and two TDs; recorded four receptions for 71 yards and another score and returned a kickoff for 18 yards in the game. “When you get the ball more and more, you’re definitely going to get into a rhythm,” Lukes said after the game. “You start to feel yourself, especially when you start breaking off big-time runs, and start making people miss, hitting people with moves you’ve been practicing the whole year. When you actually get to do that it just gives you the confidence to keep doing it.” The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Central Michigan. “You have your slumps; you have your ups and you have your downs,” Lukes said. “We’re Chippewas, we handle adversity; that’s what we do. We’re a band of brothers. That’s what we preach every day, we go over that every day and I trust my brothers. We weren’t pointing any fingers at each other after we lost those games. That stuff’s in the past; we go at it day by day, week by week, game by game.” For his performance, Lukes was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll. Fans can vote for Lukes by visiting https://www.louisvillesports.org/paul-hornung/award-poll. The Chippewas (2-5, 1-2) will next host Bowling Green at 1 p.m. Saturday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Marion Lukes
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Witches' Castle property for sale in Utica
- Louisville Zoo says goodbye to one of world's oldest gorillas
- New Albany Police investigating after man treated for stab wound to neck
- Emotional scene unfolds after Jeff shooting death
- Southern Indiana agencies urge residents to follow burn bans amid dry conditions
- Jeffersonville police investigating fatal shooting
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Charlestown completes perfect regular season, defeats Eastern
- BOYS' SOCCER: Christian Academy knocks off undefeated Switzerland County
- HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Floyd wins 2nd straight sectional title
- Jeffersonville nurse-midwife celebrates 25 years, more than 4,000 deliveries
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.