Marion Lukes (Central Michigan): The Charlestown graduate is a freshman on the CMU football team. Last Friday, the 5-9, 160-pound running back/kick returner returned one kickoff for 21 yards in the Chippewas’ 24-21 win over Washington State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. He finished his freshman season with 22 rushes for 94 yards and nine catches for 64 yards while returning 21 kickoffs for 485 yards (23.1 per game) and one touchdown (of 100 yards) for Central Michigan, which finished 9-4.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Marion Lukes
-
-
- 1 min to read
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
June 2021 Obituaries
Diana Ott Lee, 84, of New Albany, IN passed away on December 30, 2021 after a long battle with Leukemia. She is survived by her two daughters, Kelly Harmon (Lanny) of Nashville, IN and Kristie Robbins (Jimmy) of Sellersburg, IN; four grandchildren, Parker Robbins (Abby) and Lydia Robbins of …
Funeral Service pending at Kraft Funeral Service- East Spring Street.
Most Popular
Articles
- Finding Home: Artist Dan Bulleit dies after battle with cancer
- Woman pleads guilty to reckless homicide in Jeffersonville case
- Local providers see “nonstop” demand for mental health services
- Changes in Indiana COVID testing start Tuesday
- Holcomb fires on vaccine misinformation from public, AG
- Redevelopment commission approves bids for New Albany shoreline projects
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons win 5th straight holiday tourney title
- Clarksville looks to READI grant as catalyst for downtown development
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons, Pioneers advance to final
- Baptist Health Floyd welcomes first baby of 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.