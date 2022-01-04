Marion Lukes head shot

Marion Lukes

Marion Lukes (Central Michigan): The Charlestown graduate is a freshman on the CMU football team. Last Friday, the 5-9, 160-pound running back/kick returner returned one kickoff for 21 yards in the Chippewas’ 24-21 win over Washington State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. He finished his freshman season with 22 rushes for 94 yards and nine catches for 64 yards while returning 21 kickoffs for 485 yards (23.1 per game) and one touchdown (of 100 yards) for Central Michigan, which finished 9-4.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you