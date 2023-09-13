Marion Lukes jr head shot

Marion Lukes

Marion Lukes (Central Michigan): The Charlestown graduate is a junior on the football team. On Monday, the running back/kick returner was named the Mid-American Conference West Division Special Teams Player of the Week after the Chippewas' 45-42 win over New Hampshire last Saturday. Lukes registered his second career kickoff return for touchdown on an 86-yarder in the second quarter of CMU's victory. It was his second career kickoff return for touchdown as he previously returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score against Eastern Michigan on Nov. 26, 2021. That was also the last time CMU scored on a kickoff return. Additionally, Lukes also led the Chippewas in all-purpose yardage with 171 (9 rushing, 5 receiving and 157 on kickoff returns). He finished the game with four kickoff returns for 157 yards. Central Michigan (1-1) will visit Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday. 

