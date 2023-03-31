Marissa Gasaway (Northwest Florida State College): The Silver Creek graduate is a sophomore on the women’s basketball team. Monday night the 6-foot-1 forward had two rebounds off the bench in the Raiders’ 66-63 overtime win over Trinity Valley Community College in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I national championship game in Lubbock, Texas. She was 0-for-1 from the field and also committed one turnover in six minutes of action. For the season, Gasaway averaged 3.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while starting one of 27 games. She also shot 57.6 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from the free throw line for Northwest Florida State, which finished with a 29-4 record.
