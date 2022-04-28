Marissa Gasaway (Northwest Florida State): The Silver Creek graduate recently completed her freshman season. The 6-foot-1 forward averaged 2.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 4.9 minutes while playing in 18 games (one of which she started) for the Raiders. She shot 54.5 percent from the field and 68.4 percent from the free throw line for Northwest, which went 27-3 and lost 54-50 to South Plains College (Texas) in the second round of the National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Marissa Gasaway
