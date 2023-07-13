Marissa Gasaway (Winthrop)
The Silver Creek graduate recently completed her sophomore year on the women’s basketball team at Northwest Florida State College. Earlier this month, Gasaway announced she has committed to finish her career at NCAA Division I Winthrop. This past season, she averaged 3.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while starting one of 27 games for the Raiders, who won the NJCAA Division I national championship. She also shot 57.6 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from the free throw line for Northwest Florida State, which finished with a 29-4 record.
