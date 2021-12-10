Marissa Hornung (Purdue): The Providence graduate is a senior on the women’s volleyball team. The 5-7 defensive specialist tallied 13 digs, two assists and one service ace in the sixth-seeded Boilermakers’ 25-12, 16-25, 21-25, 25-13, 18-16 comeback win over BYU in an NCAA Tournament regional semifinal Thursday in Pittsburgh. Hornung and Purdue (26-6) will face the third-seeded, and host, Panthers (29-3) at 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU) in the Pittsburgh Regional final. If the Boilers win, they will advance to the Final Four for the first time in program history.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Marissa Hornung
