Marissa_Hornung head shot

Marissa Hornung

Marissa Hornung (Purdue): The Providence graduate is a junior defensive specialist on the volleyball team. She and the Boilermakers opened their season with a pair of losses at No. 1 Wisconsin this past weekend. In the Badgers’ 25-14, 25-15, 25-16 Friday night win, Hornung had five digs for Purdue. The next day, in the Badgers’ 25-18, 25-21, 25-19 victory, Hornung tallied a team-high 10 digs in defeat. The Boilers (0-2, 0-2) are back in action Friday and Saturday, when they host Iowa in a pair of matches at Holloway Gymnasium.

