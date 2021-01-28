Marissa Hornung (Purdue): The Providence graduate is a junior defensive specialist on the volleyball team. She and the Boilermakers opened their season with a pair of losses at No. 1 Wisconsin this past weekend. In the Badgers’ 25-14, 25-15, 25-16 Friday night win, Hornung had five digs for Purdue. The next day, in the Badgers’ 25-18, 25-21, 25-19 victory, Hornung tallied a team-high 10 digs in defeat. The Boilers (0-2, 0-2) are back in action Friday and Saturday, when they host Iowa in a pair of matches at Holloway Gymnasium.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Marissa Hornung
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Online Poll
Who will you be rooting for on Super Sunday?
This year's Super Bowl will pit iconic veteran QB Tom Brady and his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, against talented QB and reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the champion Kansas City Chiefs.
You voted:
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- Southern Indiana white flag shelter moves to hotel
- Mood Coffee Co. opens in Sellersburg
- Multiple fire agencies respond to Floyds Knobs house fire
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Hot-shooting 'Dogs down Dragons
- Building demolished after apartment fire in New Albany
- 50 years a nurse, 22 at Baptist Health Floyd, this is her last
- New Albany shoreline plan detailed during council meeting
- Jeffersonville budget rejected over advertising date
- Greater Clark board cuts $5.5 million from budget, closes two schools
- KNABLE COLUMN: One man's renewed optimism uplifting
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.