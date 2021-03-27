Marissa Hornung (Purdue): The Providence graduate is a junior defensive specialist on the women’s volleyball team. Hornung had eight digs and two assists in the 10th-ranked Boilermakers’ 3-1 win at No. 9 Ohio State on Friday. It was the Buckeyes’ first home loss of the season. So far this season, Hornung ranks third on the team in digs (155) and is first in receptions (385). She also has 11 service aces, eight assists and a kill. Purdue plays at Ohio State again at 2 p.m. today in a match that will be telecast on ESPNU.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Marissa Hornung
