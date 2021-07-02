Marissa_Hornung head shot

Marissa Hornung

MARISSA HORNUNG (PURDUE): The Providence graduate recently completed her junior season on the volleyball team. On Wednesday, Hornung was selected as the school’s female recipient of the Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award. Hornung helped the Boilermakers to a Top 10 ranking and reach the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight, where they lost to eventual national champion Kentucky and former Christian Academy standout Alli Stumler. As a defensive specialist, Hornung teamed with libero Jena Otec to give Purdue one of the best back rows in the country, performing exceptionally well in serve receive and passing. Hornung racked up 236 digs while playing all 84 sets (2.81 per set) and compiled a .964 serve reception percentage. She also chipped in 14 aces. Hornung provides the program with a unique blend of spirit and enthusiasm. She has embraced her role as a defensive specialist and leader on and off the court — while also finding ways to contribute as a server — remaining a key part of the Boilers’ lineup. She helped keep the program together through the uncertainty of the fall and COVID-19 as the team continued to practice during the sport’s traditional calendar. The New Albany native is a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar as a human resource development major. The two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree is also a member of Boiler SAAC.

