Marissa_Hornung head shot senior year

Marissa Hornung

Marissa Hornung (Purdue): The Providence graduate is a senior on the women’s volleyball team. The 5-foot-7 libero leads the Boilermakers in digs (21) through their first two matches of the season. She also has four assists and two services aces for eighth-ranked Purdue (2-0), which plays Thursday night at UNLV in its first match of the Rebel Challenge in Las Vegas.

