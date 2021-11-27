Marissa_Hornung head shot senior year

Marissa Hornung

Marissa Hornung (Purdue): The Providence graduate is a senior defensive specialist on the women’s volleyball team. On Friday, which was also her Senior Day, Hornung had two assists in the Boilermakers’ 25-13, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20 win over rival Indiana at Holloway Gymnasium. So far this season, Hornung has 248 digs, 38 assists, 17 points, 15 service aces and two kills for Purdue. Hornung and the Boilermakers (23-5) closed out their regular season at 9 p.m. tonight, when they host 11th-ranked Nebraska. The match will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you