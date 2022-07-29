Mason Harmes (Vincennes): The Borden graduate recently completed his sophomore year on the men’s track & field team. In the 2022 NJCAA Division I Outdoor Nationals, Harmes placed 12th in the discus with a throw of 44.99 meters. “Mason had a big PR, throwing 44.99 in the discus to finish 12th, which was a great effort,” VU coach Marty Rogier said then. “I am really looking forward to what he might do next season.”
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Mason Harmes
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- HOLCOMB COLUMN: Let's not wait to send a billion bucks back to Hoosiers
- The Juicy Crab up for sale in Clarksville
- Clarksville votes to exercise eminent domain on Harbor Freight Tools lease
- 'Night of terror': 8 more women file suit claiming assault, attacks in Clark County jail
- New Albany woman arrested for pepper spraying 9-year-old
- New Albany purchases potential site for new police station
- Floyd County working on 200-acre regional park
- Clarksville Harbor Freight store 'actively' working with town on new lease
- LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: New Albany 10U All-Stars advance to state final
- LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: New Albany 10U rallies to win state title
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.