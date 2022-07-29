MasonHarmes.jpg

Mason Harmes

Mason Harmes (Vincennes): The Borden graduate recently completed his sophomore year on the men’s track & field team. In the 2022 NJCAA Division I Outdoor Nationals, Harmes placed 12th in the discus with a throw of 44.99 meters. “Mason had a big PR, throwing 44.99 in the discus to finish 12th, which was a great effort,” VU coach Marty Rogier said then. “I am really looking forward to what he might do next season.”

