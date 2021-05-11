Matt Monahan head shot

Matt Monahan

Matt Monahan (IU Southeast): The New Lenox, Ill. native is a senior first baseman on the baseball team. Last Thursday, Monahan was named the River States Conference Player of the Year. During the regular season, he hit .428 with 14 homers and 55 RBIs in 51 games. At the time his 83 hits led the RSC and ranked second in the NAIA. He also stood out defensively as the RSC Gold Glove selection at first base.

