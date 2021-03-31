Matt Monahan head shot

Matt Monahan

Matt Monahan (IU Southeast): The Illinois native is a senior infielder on the baseball team. Monday, Monahan was named the River States Conference Player of the Week. In three games last week he hit .500 (6-for-12) with a double, home run and seven RBIs while scoring six runs. The highlight of his weekend was a 4-for-4 performance, which included a double, home run and six RBIs, in the Grenadiers' 18-1 victory over visiting Asbury on Saturday. IUS (21-11, 12-0) will host Oakland City for a three-game series beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. 

