Matthew Weimer (Hanover): The Floyd Central graduate is a senior quarterback on the football team. The 6-2, 180-pound Weimer completed 18 of 30 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns while also running for another score in the Panthers’ season-opening 56-34 loss at Centre College on Saturday night. Hanover (0-1) is scheduled to host Adrian College at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

