Matthew Weimer (Hanover): The Floyd Central graduate is a junior quarterback on the football team. Weimer completed 15 of 19 passes for 134 yards while rushing seven times for 14 yards and four touchdowns in the Panthers’ season-opening 56-12 win at Defiance (Ohio) on Saturday. He got Hanover off and running with a 6-yard TD run with 7 minutes, 7 seconds left in the first quarter, then added another 6-yard scoring run with 51 seconds to play in the period. He later ran for a 9-yard TD late in the second quarter, then another 6-yard score in the third period.

