Matthew Weimer (Hanover): The Floyd Central graduate is a senior quarterback on the football team. On Monday, Weimer was named the HCAC Offensive Athlete of the Week. Last Saturday, he completed 30 of 42 passes for 369 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 11 times for 117 yards and another TD (on a 72-yard sprint) in the Panthers’ 33-0 victory over visiting Manchester. So far this season, Weimer has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 1,875 yards (234.4 per game) and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 273 yards and three more scores. Hanover (5-3, 4-1) is scheduled to visit Mount St. Joseph at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Cincinnati.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Matthew Weimer
