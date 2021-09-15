Matthew Weimer head shot

Matthew Weimer

Matthew Weimer (Hanover): The Floyd Central graduate is a senior on the football team. The quarterback completed 16 of 27 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns — including the game-winner, a 3-yarder to Jalen Peck with 32 seconds to play — against one interception in Panthers’ 21-14 victory over visiting Adrian College last Saturday. He also rushed five times for 33 yards. So far this season, Weimer has completed 34 of 57 passes for 477 yards and four touchdowns against only one interception. He’s also rushed 19 times for 34 yards and another TD. The Panthers (1-1) visit Albion (Mich.) College at noon Saturday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you