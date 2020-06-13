Maxwell Kerber (Bellarmine): The Silver Creek graduate, a freshman on the men’s track & field team, ran in a couple of indoor meets for the Knights. He placed 37th in the UIndy Collegiate Championship and 45th in the 3,000-meter run in the IWU Midwest Classic.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Maxwell Kerber
- By JOSH COOK
-
-
- 1 min to read
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Cynthia Lynn Harrell, 73, passed away Wednesday, June 10th in Clarksville, Indiana. Visitation: Wednesday, June 17th, 1pm-3pm at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes (Market St.) in New Albany, IN.
Online Poll
Should Indiana permit no-excuse mail-in voting in the November General election?
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana Election Commission, at the urging of Gov. Eric Holcomb, opened absentee voting in the recent Indiana Primary election to any eligible voters who preferred to cast a ballot that way. The process was straightforward: voters requested an absentee ballot, which was sent to their residences, where they made their votes and then returned the completed ballot by mail. Absentee voting is normally limited to voters with specific reasons outlined in state election laws.
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- Jeff protest organizer fatally shot in New Albany
- 114 jobs lost to Jeffersonville plant closure
- Store employee charged with kidnapping child in New Albany
- Peaceful solidarity walk planned for Sunday in Clarksville
- Floyd County Health Department investigating weekend sports event
- Peaceful protest in Jeffersonville calls for racial justice, police accountability
- Plane crash kills Fern Creek High band teacher
- Suspect arrested in string of porch garage thefts in Jeffersonville
- Don Poole, long-time Jeff baseball coach, passes away
- Mount Tabor Road traffic again a topic of discussion
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.