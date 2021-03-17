McKenna Cavanaugh head shot

McKenna Cavanaugh

McKenna Cavanaugh (Southern Indiana): The Christian Academy graduate is a sophomore on the women’s track & field team. Saturday evening, Cavanaugh received second-team All-American honors for her 12th-place finish in the 3,000-meter run at the NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships in Birmingham, Ala. She crossed the finish line in 9 minutes, 54.55 seconds. Friday night, Cavanaugh earned first-team All-America status after the Screaming Eagles’ distance medley relay team took sixth. Cavanaugh and the Eagles are scheduled to open their outdoor season Saturday at the Bearcat Classic in Owensboro, Ky.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you