McKenna Cavanaugh

McKenna Cavanaugh (Southern Indiana): The Christian Academy graduate is a sophomore on the women’s cross country team. On Saturday, Cavanaugh placed 123rd in the NCAA Division II Championships in St. Leo, Fla. She covered the 6K course in 22 minutes, 28.90 seconds and finished third for the Screaming Eagles, who finished 15th in the team race.

