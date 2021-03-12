McKenna Cavanaugh head shot

McKenna Cavanaugh

McKenna Cavanaugh (Southern Indiana): The Christian Academy graduate is a sophomore on the women’s track & field team. Cavanaugh will compete in a pair of events at the NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships, which run today through Sunday in Birmingham, Ala. First, she and three of her teammates will participate in the distance medley relay around 8:45 p.m. tonight. Then, Cavanaugh will take part in the 3,000-meter run, which is scheduled to go off at 7 p.m. Saturday night.

