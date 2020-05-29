McKenna Cavanaugh (Southern Indiana): The Christian Academy graduate, a freshman on the women’s track & field team, competed in several meets during the indoor season. She took third in the mile run at Indianapolis’ Greyhound Invitational. At the Great Lakes Valley Conference meet, she finished sixth in the 3,000 run and helped her team to a fifth-place finish in the distance medley relay.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: McKenna Cavanaugh
JOSH COOK
