McKenna Cavanaugh (Southern Indiana): The Christian Academy graduate is a sophomore on the women’s track & field team. On Saturday she finished second in the 3,000-meter run at the Washburn Ichabod Invite in Topeka, Kan. Cavanaugh covered the track in 9 minutes, 37.78 seconds, which was nearly 20 seconds faster than the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard of 9:57.72. Also her time is, unofficially, the ninth-fastest in the nation currently and second in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: McKenna Cavanaugh
By JOSH COOK
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
