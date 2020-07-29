Meagan Miles head shot

Meagan Miles

Meagan Miles (Hanover): The Jeffersonville graduate is a rising senior on the women’s swimming and diving team. She capped off her season at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships. There, she set a school record, while placing ninth, in the 400-yard individual medley. She also took 12th in the 1650 freestyle. In the relays, she helped the 400 medley team to ninth, the 200 medley team to 10th and the 400 free relay to 12th.

